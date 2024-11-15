Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Decreases By 27.7%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taoping Stock Performance

TAOP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 555,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,644. Taoping has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get Taoping alerts:

About Taoping

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.