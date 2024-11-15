Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Decreases By 27.7%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Taoping Stock Performance
TAOP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 555,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,644. Taoping has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.
About Taoping
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taoping
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.