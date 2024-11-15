Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Decreases By 28.8%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Stryve Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 97,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 2,100.61% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.
