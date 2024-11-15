Short Interest in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Decreases By 47.3%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

SANG stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.26. 214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,424. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

