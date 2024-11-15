Short Interest in Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Drops By 98.1%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Sagicor Financial Price Performance
Sagicor Financial stock remained flat at $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
