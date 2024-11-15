Short Interest in Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Drops By 98.1%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

Sagicor Financial stock remained flat at $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

