Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Expands By 2,259.0%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,879,100 shares, an increase of 2,259.0% from the October 15th total of 376,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,915,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RYCEY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,903. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 61,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 111,589 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

