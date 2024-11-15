Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Drops By 27.2%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of PTPI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 285,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,923. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

