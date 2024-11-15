Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Decreases By 59.6%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the October 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jin Medical International Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Jin Medical International has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $25.49.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

