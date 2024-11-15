Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Expands By 138.4%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,300 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the October 15th total of 139,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

JAGX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 220,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,778. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $30.86.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($2.84). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 341.34% and a negative net margin of 360.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.51% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

