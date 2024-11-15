Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Drops By 20.3%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMGMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

