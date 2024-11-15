Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Drops By 20.3%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GMGMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.23.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Graphene Manufacturing Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.