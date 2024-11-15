Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Rises By 203.7%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,500 shares, a growth of 203.7% from the October 15th total of 1,567,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 501.1 days.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FITGF remained flat at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047. FIT Hon Teng has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Get FIT Hon Teng alerts:

FIT Hon Teng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FIT Hon Teng Limited manufactures and sells mobile and wireless devices and connectors in Taiwan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edgecard, memory, high speed, input/output, power, storage, and wire to board/board to board connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for FIT Hon Teng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIT Hon Teng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.