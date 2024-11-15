Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Rises By 203.7%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,500 shares, a growth of 203.7% from the October 15th total of 1,567,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 501.1 days.
FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FITGF remained flat at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047. FIT Hon Teng has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.
FIT Hon Teng Company Profile
