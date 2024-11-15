Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Grows By 27.7%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,970,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 11,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 34.4% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 634,210 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 520,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

EQX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 1,352,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

