Short Interest in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Rises By 36.9%

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the October 15th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 3,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,439.60. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack M. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,365.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,887. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESOA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Services of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Energy Services of America by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Services of America by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Services of America stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 217,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

