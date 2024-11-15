Short Interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Grows By 54.2%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,400 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the October 15th total of 550,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
DouYu International Stock Down 0.5 %
DouYu International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 67,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $333.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.95. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.17.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter.
A number of brokerages have commented on DOYU. HSBC downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
