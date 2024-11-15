Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Grows By 33.9%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the October 15th total of 519,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZU traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,466. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3042 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $273,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $446,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

