Short Interest in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Rises By 28.5%

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DGCB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $53.47. 40,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.2469 dividend. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

