Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Rises By 34.6%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Cogna Educação Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COGNY remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday. 633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Cogna Educação has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.70.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

