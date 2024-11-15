Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Decreases By 44.0%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the October 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHUY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 443,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,043. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.