Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Decreases By 98.3%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the October 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

China Resources Beer stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 136,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,121. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.0919 dividend. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 4.17%.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.