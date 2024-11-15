Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Rises By 21.1%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIVF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.10. 30,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bolloré has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $6.99.
Bolloré Company Profile
