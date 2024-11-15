Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Rises By 21.1%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIVF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.10. 30,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bolloré has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $6.99.

Get Bolloré alerts:

Bolloré Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.