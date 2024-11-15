Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expands By 212.1%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the October 15th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $79,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 248,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.