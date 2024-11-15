Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Rises By 61.5%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
AGMJF opened at $10.90 on Friday. Algoma Central has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.
About Algoma Central
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Central
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Meta Should Rally All The Way Into 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 High-Yields Unfazed by the Election: Altria, Truist, Verizon
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.