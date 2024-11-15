Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Drops By 37.8%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the October 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AJINY stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

