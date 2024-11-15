Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Drops By 37.8%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the October 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ajinomoto Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AJINY stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Ajinomoto Company Profile
