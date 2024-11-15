Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Grows By 31.1%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,063,400 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 811,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,772.3 days.

adidas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADDDF stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.75. adidas has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $270.25.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

