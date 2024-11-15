Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Rises By 85.4%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the October 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TGIFF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 60,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,549. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
