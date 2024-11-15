Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 579 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $6,038,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,717,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.07.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,927 shares of company stock worth $12,807,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $697.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.08. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $425.20 and a one year high of $711.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

