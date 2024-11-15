Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $292.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average of $272.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

