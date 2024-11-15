Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Gartner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gartner by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Gartner by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $530.99 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $559.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $517.54 and a 200-day moving average of $476.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $2,734,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,760. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,411.58. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,172 shares of company stock valued at $38,023,255 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

