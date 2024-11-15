Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after buying an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Workday by 152.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 17,001.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 285,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 284,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $271.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.59.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

