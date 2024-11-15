Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $312,062.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,298. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 12.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,621 shares of company stock worth $3,441,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $223.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.17. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $230.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

