SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
DYTA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $31.41. 5,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $31.92.
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.