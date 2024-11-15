SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DYTA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $31.41. 5,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

