Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells $29,850.96 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Kearney sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $29,850.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,827.48. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $6.44 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sera Prognostics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 533.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

