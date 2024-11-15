Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells $29,850.96 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Kearney sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $29,850.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,827.48. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sera Prognostics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $6.44 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
