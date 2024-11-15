Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Performance
Shares of Seneca Growth Capital VCT stock traded down GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 50.14 ($0.65). The stock had a trading volume of 135,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 50.14 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 70.50 ($0.91).
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile
