Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Performance

Shares of Seneca Growth Capital VCT stock traded down GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 50.14 ($0.65). The stock had a trading volume of 135,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 50.14 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 70.50 ($0.91).

Get Seneca Growth Capital VCT alerts:

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.