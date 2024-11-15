Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $2,293,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra by 319.5% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 196,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.