SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 59,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 75,958 shares.The stock last traded at $8.37 and had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 14.6% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in SecureWorks by 9.9% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 174,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

