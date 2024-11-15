SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Dbs Bank

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Dbs Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SE opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $117.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 688.80 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. SEA’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.