Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 3038004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

