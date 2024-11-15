Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Zacks reports.

SVRA opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 11.31. Savara has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

SVRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

