Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €190.00 ($202.13) and last traded at €189.20 ($201.28). Approximately 5,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €186.60 ($198.51).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 163.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €192.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €194.88.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.