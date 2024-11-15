Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,449 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,985,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $140.09 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.56.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
