Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 3,898,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,520. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $429.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

