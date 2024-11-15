Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SANA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

SANA opened at $2.59 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $578.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares in the company, valued at $11,620,333.68. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,246.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 17.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.