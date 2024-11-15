Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 6007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.
Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 22.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
