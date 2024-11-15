Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.23.

CRM stock opened at $331.56 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $348.86. The firm has a market cap of $316.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,122.20. The trade was a 44.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,373 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,680. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 895.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

