Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,634,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $447,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,068 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $331.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $348.86. The company has a market capitalization of $316.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 27.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,349.48. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,373 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

