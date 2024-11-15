Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sachem Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 million. Research analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

