Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance
NYSE SBR opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $72.50.
Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5144 dividend. This represents a $6.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
