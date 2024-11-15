Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ryder System by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Ryder System by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE R opened at $165.66 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $170.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

