Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $393,050.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $393,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,997.86. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE RSI opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.50 and a beta of 1.78. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSI
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rush Street Interactive
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.