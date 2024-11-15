Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $393,050.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $393,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,997.86. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RSI opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.50 and a beta of 1.78. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

