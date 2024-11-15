Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 13.00% of Forrester Research worth $44,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $11,473,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 157,510 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 254,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Trading Down 2.2 %

Forrester Research stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

