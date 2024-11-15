Royce & Associates LP Sells 8,926 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.48% of KBR worth $41,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in KBR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 8.8% in the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 247,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $7,353,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. This trade represents a 24.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

